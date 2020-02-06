Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

With What's Your Ailment?!, Maria Bamford wants to highlight affordable forms of mental health care

Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Maria Bamford
1
Save

Between daytime stand-up sets and a brand new comedy special, Maria Bamford has somehow found the time to launch an eye-opening interview series on Topic called What’s Your Ailment?!. Combining Bamford’s skill as a gifted conversationalist with her frank approach to her own bipolar disorder, the series finds the comedian sitting down with fellow entertainers to discuss their personal experiences with mental health. Guests so far have included Jen Kirkman, Tom Arnold, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom who, like Bamford, has used the medium of television comedy to de-stigmatize the diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders. During our recent chat with the comedian, she told us about the genesis of What’s You Ailment?! and how she hopes it can help others. As a “successful” “celebrity,” Bamford is aware that she and her guests may have access to treatment that’s out of reach to the average American, so she aims to highlight free practices and affordable forms of care for all.

You can stream the current episodes of What’s You Ailment?! on Topic right now, with new episodes dropping every other Thursday.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from AUX

The 25 best comics of the 2010s

Random House Graphic makes an enchanting debut with The Runaway Princess

Superman reveals his secret identity to the public in a heartfelt, game-changing issue

Climate change hits home in Jenny Offill’s sublime Weather

Latest on AUX

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement