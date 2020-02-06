Between daytime stand-up sets and a brand new comedy special, Maria Bamford has somehow found the time to launch an eye-opening interview series on Topic called What’s Your Ailment?!. Combining Bamford’s skill as a gifted conversationalist with her frank approach to her own bipolar disorder, the series finds the comedian sitting down with fellow entertainers to discuss their personal experiences with mental health. Guests so far have included Jen Kirkman, Tom Arnold, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom who, like Bamford, has used the medium of television comedy to de-stigmatize the diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders. During our recent chat with the comedian, she told us about the genesis of What’s You Ailment?! and how she hopes it can help others. As a “successful” “celebrity,” Bamford is aware that she and her guests may have access to treatment that’s out of reach to the average American, so she aims to highlight free practices and affordable forms of care for all.

You can stream the current episodes of What’s You Ailment?! on Topic right now, with new episodes dropping every other Thursday.

