What is the scariest book you’ve ever read?

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark by Alvin Schwartz

Image : Harper & Row

I have to imagine that adults in the ’80s had one goal: to scare the crap out of kids. That’s the only thing that can explain Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. I grew up devouring books, and I vividly recall being gifted Scary Stories at a far too young an age. As I did with all my reading material, I carried it with me everywhere, reading a few pages every free moment. It was on the floor of a department store, where I sat while my mom browsed through Women’s Apparel, that I read the one story from the collection that sticks with me today: “High Beams,” about a high-schooler being followed too closely by a red pickup truck as she drives home down a lonely road. I can still feel my heart racing as one hand flipped the pages and the other absentmindedly rolled fallen clothing threads into a little ball on the carpet in an act of self-soothing. I won’t spoil the ending for those who have not read the story, but let’s just say I still always check my car before getting in at night. [Patrick Gomez]