What great non-2020 book did you read this year?

Motorman by David Ohle

Over the years, Ben Marcus has developed something of a personal cottage industry for recommending experimental fiction. He’s written introductions or afterwords for Diane Williams’ Collected Stories, a reprint of Stanley Crawford’s Log Of The S.S. The Mrs. Unguentine, and The Anchor Book Of New American Short Stories, which he edited. At this point, I’ll read any book that bears his name, and this year it was David Ohle’s slim cult novel Motorman. Originally published in 1972 and republished in 2004 by 3rd bed (and now available as a free download through Calamari Press), Motorman is most frequently described as a dystopian/sci-fi detective novel. The story certainly displays such genre markings: There are multiple suns visible from Earth, multiple moons, an isolated protagonist under hypersurveillance, and not-quite-human operatives prowling the city streets. The Pynchonian character names hint at the novel’s absurdist humor: a cardiac physician named Doctor Burnheart, a love interest called Cock Roberta. Yet Motorman’s concerns are far more intriguing than all that. Ohle’s concise, precise prose tightens and loosens around its reader, like someone slapping you in the face just as you’re falling into a dream. Marcus cites Flann O’Brien, Leonora Carrington, Philip K. Dick, Raymond Chandler, and others as comparisons, but I had that wonderful, increasingly rare feeling while reading Motorman—that of never having encountered anything quite like it. [Laura Adamczyk]

