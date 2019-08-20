Earlier this summer, we were invited to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando for a special look at what it takes to land one of the park’s most coveted gigs: Skipper of Adventureland’s Jungle Cruise. After a tour of the attraction’s fictional version of the Amazon River, we sat down with Skippers Kate Coble and Brian Gens to discuss the unique challenges of the job, their favorite jokes they get to tell, and the wide range of reactions they hear from guests.

Advertisement