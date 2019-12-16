Trixie Mattel on how she's crafting toy-like makeup for grown-ups

When RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars winner Trixie Mattel set out to create her makeup line, Trixie Cosmetics, it wasn’t just because she was a drag queen known for her singular look. It was also because she’d spent years working in the cosmetics industry as a makeup artist, and was interested in getting educated in how the products she knew, loved, and used were actually being made. As she says in the video above, Mattel got a year-long crash course in the process while putting together her line, which dropped earlier this year and blends a child-like aesthetic with quality, long-lasting products that Mattel actually uses herself. (Think those chintzy heart-shaped palettes they used to make for girls, but filled with products that actually last.) The A.V. Club sat down with Mattel in her Los Angeles home to talk about all things Trixie Cosmetics, from its cartoonish packaging to its relationship with influencers.

