Trixie And Katya are worried about their frequent flier statuses

In this time of global pandemic, there is much to be very seriously worried about, from unemployment to students struggling to homeschool, homelessness rates to the massive loss of human life. But it’s also relieving occasionally to take a break from worrying about all those deeply impactful issues to look at something a little less important, like whether two well-paid entertainers will ultimately get to keep their Delta Diamond medallion status even though they’re not really traveling a lot right now. One simply cannot be expected to go back to coach, after all.

That’s some of what The A.V. Club talked to best-selling authors Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova about in a recent interview, portions of which ran in both video and print here on the site last week. In this new clip, we chat about the aforementioned travel dilemmas, feeling sexy in hotels, and how the pair actually managed to film the new season of UNHhhh while sitting a minimum of six feet apart.