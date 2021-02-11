Photo : The CW

So much and yet so little has changed in a week—er, seven years in Riverdale time. After tying up the loose ends of high school and season four, the drama finally makes its highly anticipated time jump in “Purgatorio,” catching us up on the adult lives of its cast before uniting them, once again, at the booth in Pop’s Diner that started it all. In the latest edition of our Riverdale podcast Dial M For Maple, we survey the show’s major shifts—Betty’s letting her hair down, Cheryl’s a haunted recluse, the Serpents are truckers—and discuss why it might not be the total game-changer we expected. But one shift that hosts Marah and Cameron do commend is a more centralized role for one Toni Topaz, an exciting move considering the series all but sidelined her after she became Cheryl’s girlfriend. Vanessa Morgan’s always been one of Riverdale’s most compelling actors, so we hope the change sticks. Elsewhere, in The Blue & Gold, we discuss the news that show’s officially coming back for season six, and share our excitement over Diablo Cody giving The Powerpuff Girls the dark, gritty Riverdale treatment.

If you’re a Riverdale fan, you’ll definitely want to give Dial M For Maple a listen. You can subscribe here, and can even drop us a review over on Apple Podcasts. As always, we’re taking comments and questions on Twitter, so just hit up @DialMForMaple, and we’ll see it.

