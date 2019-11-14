Threats new and old stir up more trouble for the gang on Riverdale

Our Riverdale podcast Dial M For Maple returns from its bye week to discuss the rapidly escalating drama of the show’s latest outing, “Hereditary.” Hosts Marah and Cameron recap an episode that once again spreads its heroes to the wind, leaving each to fend for themselves against shady long-lost brothers, shady long-lost sisters, and porcelain dolls that may or may not be housing the soul of an unborn triplet (yes, there’s a lot of bad blood amongst the siblings of Riverdale right now). We also point out Riverdale’s new trend of tossing characters out windows, and we recount our night at the The People’s Choice Awards. And, in “The Blue And Gold,” Cameron wonders whether or not Marisol Nichols knows how to do an Instagram Takeover.



