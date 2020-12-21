The most notable podcasts of 2020

Biggest shoo-in For “Best Podcasts Of The Year” coverage: Reply All, “The Case of the Missing Hit”

Graphic : Natalie Peeples

What praise is yet left unspoken for Reply All’s March episode that goes all-in on helping some rando identify the earworm devouring his brain, a late-’90sish piece of pop rock that no one else can remember? Here we have a show that merges two of the most popular topics in podcasting, mysteries and the music industry, to form a perfect story in that it is:



a. Definitively resolved

b. Not exploitative

c. Contained within a single episode

Host PJ Vogt says the team really enjoyed making this show, and it shows, as he turns out a truly inspired effort as researcher and entertainer. (“Hey, a cameo from the Barenaked Ladies guy!”) He also scores a huge assist from his client, Tyler Gillet, filmmaker by day, who aids the search with crucial, uh, forensic evidence. Underneath all the good times is a spooky weirdness that adds heft to the proceedings by constantly asking, “Seriously, though, why is this so hard?” Perhaps all that is left to say, if it hasn’t been said already, is that Reply All is more than a great podcast, it’s the best show going on internet culture in any medium, and this specific episode is better than the cherry on a whipped cream sundae. [Zach Brooke]