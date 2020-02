If you’ve listened to any shows in Last Podcast Network’s roster, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the voices of Jackie Zebrowski, Molly Knefel, Holden McNeely, and Jake Young, hosts of Page 7 and Wizard And The Bruiser. Early last month, while the quartet was in Chicago for a live performance, we invited them to our studio, and in true Chicago fashion, had them drink shots of Malört while they attempted to name some of pop culture’s most famous cats.

