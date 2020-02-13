The Guardians Of The Galaxy battle evil Greek gods in this exclusive preview

All images: Marvel Comics

The Guardians Of The Galaxy thought they would get a break after saving the universe for the bajillionth time, but there’s always a new threat waiting on the horizon, looking to seize control. Picking up on threads from last year’s excellent Avengers: No Road Home miniseries, the new Guardians Of The Galaxy series by writer Al Ewing, artist Juann Cabal, colorist Federico Blee, and letterer Cory Petit pits the team against the Dark Gods of Olympus. After being murdered and resurrected in No Road Home, the Greek gods have been reborn for a new age of chaotic cosmic devastation, and these deities are expanding their sphere of influence far beyond Earth.

Cover by Ivan Shavrin

Ewing has been unstoppable at Marvel, and after finally landing a blockbuster hit in The Immortal Hulk, he’s been given more responsibility as an architect of the la rger Marvel Universe. Guardians Of The Galaxy is an essential title for 2020, not only because it’s extremely fun, but because it reinforces the cosmic turmoil that sets up the upcoming Empyre event, uniting the Kree and Skrull alien races on a path of interplanetary conquest. Ewing knows how to write exceptional ensemble stories, and Guardians Of The Galaxy gives him a rich cast of distinct personalities to explore while delivering a thrilling, action-packed story realized with sharpness and intensity by the art team.

This exclusive preview of next week’s Guardians Of The Galaxy #2 throws readers right into the thick of it as the various members of the team try to survive the onslaught brought on by the Dark Gods. The addition of Noh-Varr, a.k.a. Marvel Boy, brings an extra layer of cool to the book, and he’s currently trying to figure out how to free Hercules, the Greek god and Avenger with a vested interest in taking out this new Zeus and his cohort. Cabal’s artwork crackles with energy, with Blee adding a lot of dimension to the linework and accentuating the sci-fi fantasy with a full, vibrant spectrum of color. This is a gorgeous book, pushing Cabal to new heights with a story that juggles a big cast of characters engaged in action that goes hard and doesn’t stop.