The Goodie Goodie's Sabrina Jalees names her top 5 feel-good podcasts

With credits on Big Mouth and Search Party, her own episode of Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, and a supporting role in CBS’s new multi-cam sitcom, Carol’s Second Act, comedian Sabrina Jalees is all over your screens. But she hasn’t stopped there: This summer, she set out to take over podcast airwaves when she launched The Goodie Goodie on the Forever Dog Podcast Network. With guests ranging from Natasha Leggero to Ashley Tisdale, The Goodie Goodie is an apt showcase for Jalees’ charms as she guides giddy, freewheeling conversations about “the pursuit of happiness and healthiness.” When we recently spoke with the comedian, we had her list the five podcasts that always put her in a good mood. Which, of course, included The Goodie Goodie.

Photo credit: The Goodie Goodie/Forever Dog