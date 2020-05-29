Clockwise from Top Left: Pal Joey; Mame; Guys and Dolls; Dreamgirls; Chicago; The Boy From Oz; West Side Story; Once Upon A Mattress (Screenshots: YouTube)

With Broadway currently shut down along with much of the country, the 2020 Tony Awards, which were to air Sunday, have been delayed. It’s unfortunate on multiple levels, not in the least because the Tonys have been such a beacon of hope and positivity during dark times in the past. With that in mind, it seems particularly odd that—rather than putting together a fundraising special like ABC has done twice now with Disney songs or that was streamed on YouTube to celebrate Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday in late April—CBS has chosen to replace the 2020 Tonys with an airing of the sing-a-long version of Grease. The John Travolta-Olivia Newton-John musical is fine and all, but who wouldn’t rather Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, and Christine Baranksi reprise their rendition of “The Ladies Who Lunch?” for a good cause? So instead of—or at least in addition to—watching Grease, here are a few of the best Tony performances available online.