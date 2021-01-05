The best comics of 2020

Sports Is Hell (Koyama)

Ben Passmore makes the kind of comics that are hard for some people to read. He tackles race and bigotry with the kind of clear-eyed focus that can make readers uncomfortable, and Passmore forces space for that discomfort and conflict without resolution. His work for The Nib is cutting and hilarious, sometimes at the same time, and his collaboration with Ezra Claytan Daniels on BTTM FDRS was one of our best books of 2019. Sports Is Hell exhibits much of the best of Passmore’s skills, offering pointed commentary about the state of both personal and universal politics. Set before the backdrop of the violent voyeurism of football, Sports Is Hell holds up a mirror that’s stripped of all the niceties that people hide behind. There is a protest that is called a riot, or maybe it’s vice versa. The toxic culture around fandom of any kind, sports and politics especially, is stripped bare and displayed for what it is. People who have the same goals find themselves wildly at odds when it comes to methods, and this wedge puts them in the line of fire of people who do not agree at all. Sports Is Hell isn’t a political cartoon in the way people traditionally understand them; it’s a book rather than a couple of panels, with an overarching plot and clearly defined characters that represent but are not real people. But it is a political comic in tone and meaning, exposing people and systems for their flaws and refusing to offer any trite solutions. It’s funny and heavy and starkly honest, and demands intention and thought from readers. [Caitlin Rosberg]