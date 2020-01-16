Taran Killam goes “web-a-lingy-thwip-thwap” in this Empyre: Spider-Man exclusive

All images: Marvel Comics

Empyre is coming to pull Marvel’s heroes back into the cosmic drama between the Kree and Skrull alien races, and Spider-Man is swinging into the action in a big way. Yesterday, Marvel revealed that Spidey and Wolverine would be rejoining the Fantastic Four during the event, and The A.V. Club has the exclusive announcement that Taran Killam, SNL veteran and current star of ABC’s Single Parents, will be writing the three-issue Empyre: Spider-Man tie-in miniseries debuting in April. Featuring art by Diego Orlotegui and covers by Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado, this story reveals a new Spider-Man foe who emerges in the wake of the Kree/Skrull invasion, but given Killam’s background, readers can expect plenty of laughs amidst the chaos.

Killam makes his Marvel debut in this month’s Spider-Verse #4, telling the alternate universe story of a Wild West Spider-Man who slings both guns and webs. “I didn’t blow it! They’ve asked me to do more!” says Killam. “So grateful to everyone at Marvel for inviting me back to write a tie-in adventure for the mega Empyre event. This time for the main man himself, Mr. Peter Parker. It is an absolute honor to contribute a small piece to the epic mythology of The Amazing Spider-Man. I do not take this opportunity lightly. But now I can finally have the actual Spider-Man say the catchphrase I created for him when I was ten: ‘It’s Web-a-lingy-thwip-thwap o’clock!’ (This catchphrase will not be included in this or any future series.)”



“Growing up, Spider-Man was my make believe avatar,” says Killam. “I saw so much of myself in him and was desperate to manifest much of his personality in me. So in a way, I do feel I’ve been preparing for this my entire life. My goal is to create a fresh, exciting and entertaining story that does justice to the Web-head we all know and love. Because I do...I love Spider-Man.” Readers can get a first taste of Killam’s passion for the character by checking out Spider-Verse #4 on January 29, featuring thrilling art by Juan Gedeon and Brian Reber.