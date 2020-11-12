In 11 Questions, The A.V. Club asks interesting people 11 interesting questions—and then asks them to suggest one for our next interviewee.

Everywhere you look, there’s Shangela to greet you with a friendly “Halleloo!” The alum of Drag Race seasons two, three, and All Stars 3 is one of the biggest names to come out of the house that RuPaul built, popping up in everything from Lovecraft Country to Community to that dive bar where pop star Ally Maine got her big break. In other words, when Hollywood needs a stunning drag queen to glam up a production, they give Shangela a call.

Just last month, Shangela debuted a new series with Spotify called Halleloo Happy Hour, a hybrid spoken-word/music program that plays like a classic radio show for the streaming era. Each week, Shangela puts together a playlist built around a specific theme, and then invites some of her famous friends (like Nicole Byer and Latrice Royale) on for fun, freewheeling conversation. “I’m a drag queen, of course I love music, I communicate through music. Sometimes my friends and I just communicate through song—we don’t even talk to each other.”

Before too long, Shangela’s planning to hit the road again with Bob The Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara for the second season of HBO’s Emmy-nominated We’re Here. In the meantime, she’s continued to hustle during quarantine, launching the Feed The Queens initiative to help fellow drag performers who are out of work, and unveiling Shanitizer—her own line of hand sanitizer—donating a portion of sales to the Feed The Queens fund. Shangela discusses it all—as well as Beyoncé, Emmanuelle, and her performance from the 2019 Spirit Awards—in another rousing round of The A.V. Club’s 11 Questions. You can read the interview below, or hear it on this week’s episode of our podcast Push The Envelope.

