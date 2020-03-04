Simon Stagg learns life-changing news in this The Terrifics exclusive

All images: DC Comics

The Terrifics is the only title left standing from DC’s New Age of Heroes initiative, debuting multiple series featuring new heroes that had a very Marvel flavor like Damage (Hulk), The Curse Of Brimstone (Ghost Rider), and Sideways (Spider-Man). Marvel wasn’t putting out a Fantastic Four book for a few years, so DC picked up the slack by creating its own version, bringing together Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Plastic Man, and Phantom Girl to explore the world of super-science together. It’s not surprising that the book featuring established characters is the one to survive, but DC has also put some serious creative muscle behind it, launching the series with Eisner Award-winning writer Jeff Lemire and then handing it off to Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang.



Last month’s The Terrifics #25 sent this series to new heights with an oversized Choose Your Own Adventure-style issue featuring the first interior DC work by superstar artist Dan Mora, showcasing the enthusiastic energy and creativity that makes this series so engaging. It’s back to chronological business as normal in next week’s The Terrifics #26, welcoming the new art team of Sergio Davila and inker Vicente Cifuentes. The Terrifics’ frenemy, Simon Stagg, discovers that he has only three months to live after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and he makes a deal that will have big consequences down the line. Davila brings a lot of expression to these characters, and Protobunker’s colors emphasize tonal shifts as the story goes from Simon’s isolation after his diagnosis to terror when he’s approached by demons to the optimistic launch of a new public transportation system the next morning. This issue sets up very big things for the future of this series, and a peek at the cover for The Terrifics #27 hints at how this arc expands the scope of the team.



