Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Ross Mathews on that time he was bullied by Barbara Walters

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Ross Mathews
Ross MathewsCelebrity Big BrotherName Drop: The Really Good Celebrity Stories I Usually Only Tell At Happy HourRuPaul's Drag RaceThe Tonight ShowThe Tonight Show With Jay LenoElizabeth TaylorBrandi GlanvilleLiza MinelliLady GagaJackie BeatBarbara WaltersThe ViewRosie O'DonnellE!
Save

In Name Drop: The Really Good Celebrity Stories I Usually Only Tell At Happy Hour, Ross Mathews dishes on his life being celebrity adjacent. The one time Tonight Show intern, frequent E! red carpet correspondent, Celebrity Big Brother runner up, and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge has been around the “standing next to really big names” block a few times, and he’s not afraid to tell you almost all the dirty details.

In the book—and on the audiobook, which he also narrates—Mathews dishes on run-ins with everyone from Elizabeth Taylor to Brandi Glanville. While some are just little tidbits—take the time he followed Liza Minelli into a restaurant in New York, for instance—others, like Mathews’ tale of being harshly cold shouldered and on-air bullied by legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters are more in-depth.

Advertisement

The A.V. Club talked with a self-quarantining Mathews about Name Drop, that run-in with Walters, and his relationship with legendary drag queen Jackie Beat.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Netflix won't let the hot people fuck

Last century’s Batman films now look like blockbusters from another dimension

The Final Fantasy VII Remake’s storytelling blows the original away

Master Of None’s Alan Yang retells his family’s immigration story in the poignant Tigertail

Latest on AUX

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement