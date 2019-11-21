Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Riverdale's Thanksgiving episode is stuffed with delicious melodrama

Marah Eakin
 and Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Dial M For Maple
Photo: The CW

Is Riverdale becoming one of those shows where its holiday episodes are its best? After a spooky Halloween outing this season, the series serves up another winner with its Thanksgiving cornucopia, “The Ice Storm.” Our podcast Dial M For Maple pulls a seat up to the dinner table to dig into a feast of plot, one that won’t leave any Riverdale ‘shippers hungry—Bughead, Varchie, Choni, and even Falice have their own stories this week! Hosts Marah and Cameron are on hand to recap the madness and ask the important questions like: What’s really behind Julian’s glass eyes? Does Mary Andrews have too much fresh produce? And how old is Dodger supposed to be anyway? Elsewhere, we check in on the ascent of Lili Reinhart: Movie Star and Cameron shares why he used to always hate when people called it “Turkey Day.”

If you’re a Riverdale fan, you’ll definitely want to give Dial M For Maple a listen. You can subscribe here, and can even drop us a review over on Apple Podcasts. As always, we’re taking comments and questions on Twitter, so just hit up @DialMForMaple, and we’ll see it.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

