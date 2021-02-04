Image : The CW

As the Riverdale teens go on, they remember all the times they had together. But as their lives change, come whatever, will they still be friends forever? That’s the dark cloud of a question that hangs over the back half of “Graduation,” the episode originally intended to close out Riverdale’s fourth season, which pretty neatly sets up the drama’s next act: A time-jump into adulthood. But before everyone can go their separate ways, Dial M For Maple has an episode to recap, and it’s an emotional one, full of breakups, goodbyes, time capsules, and moody covers of Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).” Podcast hosts Marah and Cameron discuss what should have gone into said time capsule, reflect on the sad fate of “The Core Four,” and wonder exactly why FP and Jellybean had to leave town the same day as graduation. And then, in another edition of “The Blue & Gold,” we discuss what rumors of another spin-off could mean for the future of Riverdale.

