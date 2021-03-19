Riverdale's flirty key party shakes up the status quo yet again

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Minerva Marble (Adeline Rudolph) create some chaos. Photo : The CW

Are key parties still a thing? They are in Riverdale, or at least in Cheryl Blossom’s twisted imagination, where she’s concocted a plan to throw Toni, Kevin, and Fangs’ modern family into chaos. But when she invites this semi-estranged group of friends to her gothic manse for a night of swinging, no romantic pairing is left unshaken, finally bringing everyone together, if only to shift the status quo yet again. That’s the main crux of “Lock And Key,” and our recap podcast Dial M For Maple parses through it all, ‘ship by ‘ship. There’s the inevitable return of Varchie—’shippers rejoice—Tabitha’s unfortunate turn as Jughead’s caretaker, unintentional homewrecker Rick, and so much more to discuss. And then, in this week’s The Blue & Gold, we give a listen to KJ Apa and Hart Denton’s new song and deem it: Appropriately chill.

