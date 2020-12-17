Cody Kearsley as Moose Photo : Diyah Pera / The CW

For longtime fans of The CW drama, Riverdale’s the type of show that feels like it’s always on: When there isn’t a new episode, there are usually theories and set photos to pore over, letting yourself get wrapped up in the questions that the show may never even answer. That’s been the driving force of The A.V. Club’s Riverdale podcast, Dial M For Maple, since it started recapping the show on a weekly basis back in 2017—of course, that well’s dried up a bit in 2020, what with COVID-19 abbreviating season four, and a delayed (and more locked-down) season five production that’s been happening under strict safety guidelines. But, last week, The CW finally dropped an intriguing little 60-second trailer for season five and, well, can you blame Dial M For Maple for jumping all over it?

That’s right, our deep-dive Riverdale podcast returns for a pre-season bonus episode to get ourselves up to speed on where we left off, and to examine every frame of the all-too-brief teaser. But that’s not the only reason it’s back; as has become something of a between-seasons tradition, Dial M For Maple had the opportunity to speak with one of Riverdale’s supporting players. This time around, it’s Cody Kearsley, best known as the former-bully-turned-beleaguered-beau, Moose Mason. While the actor was unsurprisingly mum about the upcoming season of Riverdale (we genuinely don’t think he knows much—if anything—about what’s in store), he did shed some light on what it’s like to play a teenager well into his adulthood, and pretty perfectly explained the appeal of the wild drama, bonkers plot twists and all. Kearsley also previewed his new movie—the claustrophobic space thriller, Breach—which finds him battling blood-thirsty aliens alongside Bruce Willis and Thomas Jane. Not bad for a first-time starring role!

Riverdale returns for its fifth season—which Moose may or may not be a part of—on Wednesday, January 20. In the meantime, you can catch Kearsley in Breach, playing in select theaters, and available on VOD platforms beginning December 18.



If you’re a Riverdale fan, you’ll definitely want to give Dial M For Maple a listen. You can subscribe here, and can even drop us a review over on Apple Podcasts. As always, we’re taking comments and questions on Twitter, so just hit up @DialMForMaple, and we’ll see it.