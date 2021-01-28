Photo : The CW

Riverdale really seems to be wiping the slate clean ahead of graduation day and its long-awaited time jump, unmasking auteurs and unseating tyrannical businessmen in one fell swoop of an episode. Indeed, season five’s second entry, “The Preppy Murders,” has its work cut out for itself as the drama as it wraps up last year’s biggest mysteries so that the teens of Riverdale can move on with their lives—literally. This week, Dial M For Maple attempts to keep up with the show’s breakneck plotting, from the pew-pew power of an armed Hermosa, to Archie’s messy, punch-heavy emotional arc. Plus, as it turns out, hosts Marah and Cameron weren’t too far off in their theories about “The Auteur,” though they do feel a bit odd about the dark implications of the culprit’s identity. Kids really do the darnedest things! Then, in this week’s edition of “The Blue & Gold”: Who was impersonating Lili Reinhart in that Seventeen magazine interview, and does the show realize Vanessa Morgan was shading its writing in that “Senior Year Time Capsule” video?

