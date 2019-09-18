As Marvel celebrates its 80th anniversary, it’s also looking 80 years into the future with the revival of its 2099 line, bringing back future heroes introduced in the original 2099 event along with some new additions like Conan The Barbarian. This mini-event of one-shots brings together Marvel veterans and newer voices to explore how this universe evolves, with Amazing Spider-Man writer Nick Spencer bookending the larger story with 2099 Alpha and 2099 Omega. Books like Spider-Man 2099 and Ghost Rider 2099 tie directly into events happening in those heroes’ ongoing titles: the former builds on Miguel O’Hara’s recent reappearance in Amazing Spider-Man, the latter shows where Johnny Blaze’s current status as King of Hell leads him in the future and introduces a new Ghost Rider to the mix.

The A.V. Club has an exclusive first look at the covers for December’s 2099 releases, along with the full creative teams and solicitation text. Doom looms large in these images, with artist Patrick Gleason and Max Fiumara capturing the mix of explosive power and menace that makes him such a formidable character. Valerio Giangiordano’s cover for Ghost Rider 2099 is a particularly striking image, building on the relationship between man and machine that is integral to the character. The Spirit of Vengeance doesn’t ride a motorcycle or drive a muscle car in the future. He is the machine, his chain now a chainsaw hand that burns as it cuts. Learn more about these one-shots below, and check them out when they go on sale in December.

SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1



NICK SPENCER (W) • JOSE CARLOS SILVA (A) • Cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY TRAVEL FOREMAN

• Miguel O’Hara is a rising star at Alchemax, but his world is about to come crashing down.

• The future of the Marvel Universe is about to die and the world needs a hero.

• As Miguel faces a destiny he’s tried to run from all his life, the secrets of 2099 begin to unravel here.

40 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

GHOST RIDER 2099 #1

ED BRISSON (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT BY KYLE HOTZ

SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE OVERDRIVE!

It’s the city that never stops! Welcome to Transverse City, where everything’s for sale—if you’re fast enough to take it!

Kenshiro “Zero” Cochrane was just your average keyboard cowboy until he shocked with the wrong people and got murdered—life’s a glitch, ain’t it?

Now, with a second chance from a higher power and an advanced weaponized automaton, Zero will punish those who have spilled innocent blood!

40 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DOOM 2099 #1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Marco Castiello (A) • Cover by Tomm Coker

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by LARRY STROMAN

Variant Cover by MAX FIUMARA

The future is Doom!

In 2099, everything has changed. Technology has changed. Governments have changed. People have changed. But only one thing has remained the same…DOOM.

40 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

VENOM 2099 #1

JODY HOUSER (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A)

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY OTTO SCHMIDT

WHAT IS VENOM 2099?

Welcome to the future, where the cure for what ails you is at your fingertips with ALCHEMAX! Our industry-leading pharmaceutical department (HELP) is providing consumers with (FREE ME) the bleeding-edge technology you’ve come to know from our (SAVE ME) products with VENOM, our all-cure drug. Trials begin (DON’T LET THEM DESTORY ME) this December!

40 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

2099 OMEGA #1

NICK SPENCER (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

THE FUTURE ENDS HERE!

• Run by Doctor Doom and bereft of heroes by design, 2099 is a rough place.

• All power and no responsibility, the world is in trouble and no one is helping. Is there truly no hope?

40 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T …$4.99