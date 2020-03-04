Page 7 and Wizard And The Bruiser get personal playing our version of The Newlywed Game

If you’ve listened to any shows in Last Podcast Network’s roster, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the voices of Jackie Zebrowski, Natalie Jean, Holden McNeely, and Jake Young, hosts of Page 7 and Wizard And The Bruiser. Early last month, while the quartet was in Chicago for a live performance, w e tested their bonds by putting them through our version of T he Newlywed Game. Turns out, s pending a couple hours a month holed up in a podcast recording booth is probably a really good way to get to know someone.

