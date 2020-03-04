Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Page 7 and Wizard And The Bruiser get personal playing our version of The Newlywed Game

Baraka Kaseko
Filed to:Page 7
Page 7Wizard And The Bruiser
If you’ve listened to any shows in Last Podcast Network’s roster, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the voices of Jackie Zebrowski, Natalie Jean, Holden McNeely, and Jake Young, hosts of Page 7 and Wizard And The Bruiser. Early last month, while the quartet was in Chicago for a live performance, we tested their bonds by putting them through our version of The Newlywed Game. Turns out, spending a couple hours a month holed up in a podcast recording booth is probably a really good way to get to know someone.

Baraka Kaseko

Web Producer, The A.V. Club

