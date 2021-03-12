Nana Rose can't save Riverdale from the mothmen, or a middling episode

Nana Rose (Barbara Wallace) spills the tea on Riverdale Screenshot : The CW

The Mothman cometh! Well, eventually. But until then, Riverdale seems to be spinning its wheels in “Fire In The Sky,” an episode largely muddled in busy work with just enough teases of the paranormal to leave us intrigued. Archie’s on another crusade to save the town via firefighter, Veronica’s got another harebrained scheme masked as an economics lesson, and Betty finds herself on the tail of another serial killer. Thankfully, Jughead and Tabitha’s Mulder and Scully cosplay keeps things fresh, delivering both a rousing UFO-sighting flashback from Pop Tate and some hot alien gossip from Nana Rose. Nevertheless, our Riverdale podcast Dial M For Maple returns to recap it all, theorizing about Hiram’s master plan and declaring our own winner of the HBIC dance-off. And, in this week’s edition of The Blue & Gold, hosts Marah and Cameron wonder what kind of tunes super-bros KJ Apa and Hart Denton have been cooking up.

Advertisement

If you’re a Riverdale fan, you’ll definitely want to give Dial M For Maple a listen. You can subscribe here, and can even drop us a review over on Apple Podcasts. As always, we’re taking comments and questions on Twitter, so just hit up @DialMForMaple, and we’ll see it.

