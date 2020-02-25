Lois Lane makes Batman her errand boy in this exclusive preview

All images: DC Comics

Someone is out to murder Lois Lane, but she doesn’t want her Super-husband to worry about it. She’s got her right-hand woman, Renee “The Question” Montoya, to keep her safe and track down the killer, and a long list of superhero connections she can reach out to for more help. Greg Rucka and Mike Perkins’ Lois Lane miniseries showcases the titular reporter’s resilience in the face of deadly obstacles, and she doesn’t need her husband’s protection to take big risks. Superman is plenty occupied with other responsibilities, and it’s important for Lois to take charge in her professional life. But like any good journalist, she doesn’t do it alone. Lois recognizes the value of using superheroes as resources to help her track down the full story, and when she needs answers about this new assassin, she goes to the best detective she knows: Batman.



This exclusive preview of next week’s Lois Lane #9 is a treat for Gotham Central fans, taking Renee Montoya back to her old workplace as she switches on the Bat-signal above the Gotham City Police Department. While Batman does his investigating, new enemies are moving into place, and this creative team has done excellent work weaving multiple story threads into a thrilling action-espionage story with a strong political point of view. This issue welcomes colorist Andy Troy to the series, and his textured rendering and subdued palette make him a strong fit for Perkins’ detailed, gritty linework. One of Perkins’ biggest strengths in this series is how he establishes a sense of place, and the opening panels move from the street to the GCPD roof to give these establishing shots some movement and draw the reader deeper into the setting.

Advertisement