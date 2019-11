In the third episode of our video retrospective I Remember The ’10s, The A.V. Club staff looks back at the indelible culture-shifters and inescapable moments that consumed our lives in the 2010s. In this installment, we remember the rise of Netflix, true crime podcasting, and the 2017 Oscar fiasco, while we lament the persistence of Minion culture and Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Isaac Brekken/Anthony Harvey (Getty Images)