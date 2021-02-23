Screenshot : YouTube

Doing your due diligence is vital for every homebuyer. As nice as any property might initially seem, chances are at least one or two issues in even a potential dream house will require closer inspection. Sometimes, all it takes is a quick perusal of a Zillow listing to confirm your suspicions, but unfortunately, we aren’t always so lucky. Months, or even years, may pass before the revelations of leaky plumbing, faulty wiring, foundational troubles. O r, uh, previously unknown creepy-ass basements hidden beneath a room’s carpeting.

Yesterday on TikTok, @unfortunateexistance posted a real-life manifestation of many of our deepest fears — the discovery of a mystery cellar existing underneath that house you (until just now) called a home. We know what you’re probably thinking: Is this Nope Basement accessed via a creepy metal handle? Is it filled with gray dust accumulating on various empty cans and jars, inferring someone (or something) was living down there? Does the basement feature a creepy wooden chair? Are there mysterious red stains on the ground? To which we can safely answer, “Yes, yes, yes, and oh hell yes.”

There are multiple TikTok excursions into the unsettling abyss, and as of right now, there don’t seem to be any clear answers as to just why this extensive basement layout was patched over with carpeting. While part of us definitely would like some answers to these unsolved mysteries, honestly, we know it’s probably best to simply leave that gaping maw of horror alone, nail that cover shut, re-apply that carpeting, and never speak of what we saw down there again.

