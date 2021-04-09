Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson Photo : Courtesy of Audible

Audible is quickly building out its original scripted podcast slate, adding the high-concept workplace comedy Hit Job to its upcoming queue. This audio story is led by the hilarious duo of Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, who get caught up in a bloody company-wide contest.

Advertisement

Palmer plays Brynn Morris, an aspiring artist who begins working as an administrative assistant at a shady company called KillCo, whose motto screams sketchy: “Do Bad Things for Good Reasons.” But she needs to earn money and help her ailing grandmother.

As the exclusive trailer reveals, Brynn is now part of a corporation that goes after the really bad guys apparently for the greater good. She has to team up with nerdy coworker Geo (Davidson) for a dangerous contest that takes a toll on their morals. “I think we’re the only two normal people at this place,” she tells Geo, and he very quickly agrees to her plan to stick together because she’s the only one who has befriended him.

Hit Job boasts an excellent ensemble along with Palmer and Davidson, including Max Greenfield, Natasha Lyonne, Matt Bomer, Mikey Day, Brooke Shields, and Bobby Moynihan, among others. It is created and written by Eric Cunningham, co-written by Lauren Gurganous and Achilles Stamatelaky, who also serves as director.



The audio series is part of a collaboration between Audible and Broadway Video, which also includes this summer’s Hot White Heist, which features openly queer performers like Bowen Yang, Cynthia Nixon, Jane Lynch, Margaret Cho, and MJ Rodriguez.

Hit Job, which consists of 12 episodes, will premiere on Thursday, April 22 on Audible.