Join Casey Wilson, Andrew Rannells, and Jessi Klein for a virtual Chicago Humanities Fest panel in May

Actor, comedian, and Bitch Sesh podcaster Casey Wilson has added another title to her repertoire: author. The Happy Endings star has written a collection of personal essays titled The Wreckage Of My Presence: Essays, which is out May 4 via HarperCollins. In it, Wilson writes about her relationships, including friendships—like the fruitful collaboration with June Diane Raphael—and the pop culture she obsesses about. The multi-hyphenate describes herself as a “person of excess,” which is why The Wreckage Of My Presence is absolutely packed with hilarious yet poignant anecdotes.

You can look for The A.V. Club’s own interview with Wilson about her move into the world of publishing (as well as the 10th anniversary of Happy Endings) next month, but the actor’s also set to appear at a virtual panel for the Chicago Humanities Festival on May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Wilson will be interviewed by her Black Monday co-star and recent Prom attendee Andrew Rannells, along with fellow actor/comedian/author Jessi Klein. You’ll find more info about the panel on the event page, including pay-what-you-can tickets and the opportunity to submit your own questions for Wilson.

