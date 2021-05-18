A straight white man who is definitely being silenced Photo : Douglas P. DeFelice ( Getty Images )

Joe Rogan will never shut up. Each time he says something wildly controversial on The Joe Rogan Experience, he makes headlines, getting tons of new listeners. So why would anyone expect him to ever stop saying reprehensible stuff just because he supported Bernie Sanders? Well, get this: The guy who won’t ever stop spewing bullshit is now afraid of being silenced.



On the latest episode of his Spotify podcast, the sixth lead on Newsradio says woke culture is putting straight white men’s rights in jeopardy. “You can never be woke enough that’s the problem, it keeps going,” he explains. “It keeps going further and further down the line and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk, because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history.”

Now, keep in mind Rogan has never been at risk of losing his platform, which Spotify reportedly paid $100 million for, even while he pals around with the alt-right. Spotify omitted the episodes with Alex Jones, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Milo Yiannopoulos, and other alt-right figures, but never threatened to shutter Rogan’s podcast. As Newsweek reports, Rogan gets over 200 million downloads per month on Spotify. The streaming platform sure as hell won’t shut Rogan up anytime soon—it just doesn’t want him to talk to white supremacists. So, who exactly is doing the silencing?

The former Fear Factor host also doesn’t get how anything works, because he genuinely says he believes that at some point, people won’t be allowed to go outside because so many people will have been imprisoned. “I’m not joking,” he adds . “It really will get there. It’s that crazy.”

This obviously isn’t the first time this 53-year-old man has talked about being scared of “woke” culture. In an interview with Bari Weiss (shocking combo, we know), he said,“There is no balanced perspective to say: Be free! Change your pronouns, change your name, be whoever you want. On the Fox News side they want to say, ‘This is left-wing lunacy and everyone’s losing their mind.’” But he said that on the left, “T here’s an aggressive, progressive doctrine that has to be followed, and followed with full compliance and no room for debate. When it comes to competition, especially combat sports, with trans women fighting biological women, people are so progressive they let that slide, to the point that biological women are getting pushed over.”

But, to his credit, he has admitted in the past that he says a lot of dumb shit for attention. Amid internal protests at Spotify over the Joe Rogan Experience deal and an episode with transphobic author Abigail Shrier, Rogan took to the mic to say, “I’m talking off the top of my head. And a lot of times I’m saying shit that I don’t even mean. I’m saying it because this is a fucking podcast.”

“Woke culture” will never actually silence guys like Rogan, but we do have to say, if white men shut up for a bit, it’d be pretty damn peaceful.