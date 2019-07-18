For four years, Jane Foster assumed the role of Thor, fighting to protect the ten realms as the god of thunder while also battling cancer in her human life. Jane’s time as Thor ended beautifully, but her superhero journey is far from over. With her cancer in remission, Jane briefly transformed back into Thor at the end of the excellent War Of The Realms crossover event, gaining a mystical weapon that sets her on a new path. She’s now the new Valkyrie, carrying the legacy of the Asgardian warrior women who died in the war against Malekith’s invading forces.

In the new Valkyrie: Jane Foster ongoing, written by Jason Aaron and Al Ewing with art by Cafu, colorist Jesus Aburtov, and letterer Joe Sabino, Jane cleans up the war’s fallout while acclimating to her new role as the person who brings fallen heroes to the heavenly realm of Valhalla. Aaron is responsible for putting Jane in the superhero spotlight and has a deep understanding of her character, and pairing him with Ewing, Marvel’s best writer, means that Jane’s story is in especially good hands. Ewing’s Loki: Agent Of Asgard is a criminally underrated series that merges a poignant character journey with a sprawling story exploring the nature of mythology, so it’s very exciting to see him return to Asgard with such an intriguing lead character.

Cafu spent the last few years drawing superhero comics over at Valiant, where he underwent a drastic evolution. His character work became more lively, his forms carried more weight, and his linework and shading brought fantasy worlds to life in vivid details. Cafu is an outstanding talent, and Valkyrie: Jane Foster is poised to send him into the A-list if this exclusive preview of the first issue is any indication. This excerpt quickly fills readers in on Jane’s backstory with a striking splash page of Jane descending from the sky, providing all the necessary information for newcomers to hop into this story. Once Jane lands, there’s a rush of exhilarating action as the creative showcases the coolness of Undrjarn, a weapon that transforms to suit the needs of its wielder. It’s a blunt instrument, a restraint, and a shield in this preview, and the versatility of the weapon makes Valkyrie a different kind of heavy hitter than Jane as Thor. In just six pages, this creative team presents a slew of ideas to explore as this series continues, and Jane’s future has never looked brighter.

