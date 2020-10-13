It's Amazon Prime Day, so here are our favorite independent stores

Amoeba Music

I have such fond memories of walking around the video store when that was a thing we all still did. My family often ran right to the new releases we’d been waiting for months to see, but there were days we weren’t sure what we wanted and just browsed, finding older or lesser-known titles we never would have discovered otherwise. There are so many movies I picked up just from looking at the cover art. (But I’m A Cheerleader comes first to mind.) I spent college in a pop culture black hole in terms of access to good brick-and-mortar stores, so it came as a huge relief when I moved close to Amoeba Music in Hollywood. Although its name highlights its vast music library, the massive store housed everything from rare posters and books to the latest 4k Blu-rays—and because it had a trade-in/sale option, there were always fantastic rare finds hidden around the store, little treasures accidentally shelved among the Funko pops or vintage lunch boxes. I’d always leave after an hour or two with a handful of gifts for family and friends, and a few for myself. It was sad to see the location here in Los Angeles and the two in the Bay Area close at the start of the pandemic, but the San Francisco location has reopened and the Hollywood store, after relocating up the street from its massive Sunset and Highland storefront, is scheduled to open soon. Until then, I’ll have to keep perusing their website while sitting near my bookshelves just to get some of the sense memory. [Patrick Gomez]