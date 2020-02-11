Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
How does someone become a full-time Lego artist?

Nathan Sawaya didn’t always set out to be an artist. Years ago, as a hobby after long days working as a lawyer, Sawaya started fiddling around with Lego to see if he could build semi-complicated shapes, like spheres. He made a website featuring photos of some of his projects, and now he’s a full-time Lego artist, showing his work at museums around the world, doing custom commissions, and consulting on shows like Fox’s Lego Masters. The A.V. Club caught up with him in that workshop to tour his meticulous storage system, get the skinny on his gluing process, and find out what chronic Lego-related injuries he’s suffered on the job.

