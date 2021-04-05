Screenshot : Apple Podcasts

HDTGM is the go-to podcast for going deep on mediocre movies . And what film is more arguably mediocre than the storied Snyder Cut? Hosts Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas (June Diane Raphael was absent this episode) are joined by Blank Check’s Griffin Newman and David Sims to discuss the polarizing behemoth that is Zack Snyder’s Justice League. With the movie clocking in at four hours long, it’s only right that this episode of HDTGM is similarly supersized. There’s a lot to discuss, especially because there’s a fifty- fifty split of admirers and haters among this group. As hosts of a podcast all about directors who achieve massive success (thereby securing a blank check to bring their passion projects to the screen), Newman and Sims share their perspective on Zack Snyder’s career and lend a lot of context to the conversation. Overall, the crew agrees that Snyder’s version is indeed better than Joss Whedon’s, though Mantzoukas offers the important reminder that Snyder’s version exists in large part due to the badgering of a toxic fanbase. [Jose Nateras]

Frank Herbert’s Dune saga is a monumental piece of science fiction literature that spans thousands of years while dealing with themes of ecology, religious fanaticism, and the very nature of what it means to be human. Henry Zebrowski and Holden McNeely are two men who freely admit that they aren’t qualified to unpack any of this. Despite that, the Last Podcast Network’s limited series finds the zealous Zebrowski and his acolyte McNeely dissecting the plots and philosophies of Herbert’s novels, which have entranced and mystified the pair. The podcast’s driving force is Zebrowski’s occasionally manic recounting of the basic storyline: H e veers wildly from hilarious reenactments of certain scenes to solemn recitations of the text, which treats as almost sacred. Fans of Last Podcast On The Left will be familiar with Zebrowski’s somewhat troubling admiration of certain problematic megalomaniacs, and all of that is on display here, too. Whether it be the sadistic Baron Harkonnen or the half-man, half-worm God Emperor, Dune provides Zebrowski with his pick of terrible role models. McNeely does his best to make sure that the audience is never lost, but it’s a bumpy ride that’s almost as wild as the books themselves. [Anthony D Herrera]

Your Magic, a new witchy Spotify Original from Parcast, is a destination for the curious, those touched by mystery with a penchant for the strange and unusual. This episode features indie rock darling Phoebe Bridgers, who discusses her relationship with the supernatural and unknown. Bridgers reveals herself as something of a hedge/Michael’s craft store witch and receives a tarot reading that might portend something with her new record label, Saddest Factory. L ow-key host Michelle Tea is joined by her producer, Vera Blossom, who shares their personal connection to The Craft and a special new moon ritual, inspired by the practice of pop culture expert (and A.V. Club contributor) Ashley Ray. As Blossom explains their experience of the practice, we learn along with them that the ritual doesn’t need to be precious and benefits from being customized to fit your weird self. If you are looking to work with your ancestors, but don’t want anyone spooky showing up, or just want to listen to Bridgers talk about her enchanted art making process, Your Magic is the one. [Morgan McNaught]