First released by David Day and Bryce Hanson back in 2018, Horror Movie Talk is billed as “an opinionated and accidentally funny horror movie review show,” and it consistently lives up to that tagline. Day and Hanson typically prioritize covering new releases but often revisit genre classics and take suggestions from their fan base. With February freshly concluded, listeners were keen on hearing the hosts’ take on one of the more iconic Valentine’s Day-themed horror movies: the original My Bloody Valentine (1981). Sharing audio from the original trailer, the hosts contextualize My Bloody Valentine in terms of the other popular slasher films of the era, making sure to note that neither Day nor Hanson are particularly fond of the slasher subgenre. A call-in segment, which the hosts obviously relish, features a listener-made diss-track this time around. Coarse humor and strong opinions bring to mind the conversations you once overheard in the New Releases aisle at Blockbuster. [Jose Nateras]

How To Do Drugs

Rebecca Rush

It’s not every day you listen to a podcast and hear the host say to the guest, “Alright, tell us your favorite crack story.” But that’s exactly what happens on the first episode of this new show, hosted by New York comic Alia Janine. Anyone who follows Janine on Twitter knows the lady has no problem joking about her recreational drug use. For this inaugural episode, she practically finds a kindred spirit in her guest, the aptly named Rebecca Rush. It turns out the pair have a lot in common: They’re both female comedians who have dabbled in sex work—and they hella love coke! (You do feel like you’re listening to two gals trade war stories during an all-night coke bender.) But Rush reveals she has actually been clean these past few years. Once you hear the insane experiences she had under the influence—Amy Schumer makes a brief appearance in one—you’ll understand why Rush had to clean herself up. While this podcast doesn’t appear to condone or condemn drug use, it does bring home one clear message: Drug addicts always have amazing stories. [Craig D. Lindsey]

As the MCU continues to unfold its latest phase with WandaVision on Disney+ and the multiple series set to follow it (Loki and Falcon and The Winter Soldier), there’s a lot for This Week In Marvel hosts Ryan “Agent M” Penagos, Lorraine Cink, and James Monroe Iglehart to unpack. And that’s just on the cinematic front; the trio also discusses Marvel comics, games, and more. It’s a real hodgepodge this week: Spider-Man: No Way Home has been unveiled as the title of the next movie in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise. Marvel editor and writer Jo Duffy sat for an illuminating interview with the Marvel Declassified podcast. And to conclude Black History Month, the hosts look at Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1, a new book full of stories centered on Black heroes, joined for the discussion by Angélique Roché. As one of Marvel’s official podcasts, TWIM naturally has a wealth of insight into what’s going on with the media juggernaut, and the hosts offer cheerful and comprehensive coverage for fellow fans. [Jose Nateras]