Et tu, Betty? Riverdale is finally catching up to its ominous flash-forwards

As spring break approaches for the intrepid teens of Riverdale, so too does the apparent death of Jughead Jones—the (likely) red herring the show’s been setting up since the season three finale. And with sthe hocking climax of “The Ides Of March,” the disparate pieces of this season are finally starting to fall into place, one tangerine at a time. Our podcast Dial M For Maple returns to examine every thread, from Veronica and Archie’s “senioritis sexcapades” to Betty and Jughead’s rapidly escalating rivalry with the students of Stonewall Prep. Hosts Marah and Cameron also spend some time catching up on what they missed last week, including the introduction of Katy Keene and her namesake Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene. Elsewhere, in “The Speculation Booth,” we question what’s really going on with Hiram Lodge and, in “The Blue & Gold,” we recap the cast’s stylish fashion choices for their glamorous Oscars after-parties.

