If you thought Riverdale’s seven-year time jump meant the end of high school drama, you were dead wrong. But, as this week’s episode “Homecoming” proves, that’s not such a bad thing. The CW series dives into—with gleeful abandon—the messy world of small-town politics and private schooling, while still making time for what Riverdale does best: Street gang shake-em-ups, steamy shower sex, and plenty of harebrained schemes. As ever, our podcast Dial M For Maple is on hand to break it all down, with hosts Marah and Cameron asking the important questions, like, “Just how old are Dagwood and Juniper supposed to be at this point?” and “If Riverdale High is low on funds, why does Toni have the most glamorous counselor’s office we’ve ever seen?” And then, in the latest edition of The Blue & Gold, we pay tribute to Alvin Sanders—best known as the show’s Pop Tate—by digging deep into his delightfully bird-heavy Instagram feed.

If you’re a Riverdale fan, you’ll definitely want to give Dial M For Maple a listen. You can subscribe here, and can even drop us a review over on Apple Podcasts. As always, we’re taking comments and questions on Twitter, so just hit up @DialMForMaple, and we’ll see it.

