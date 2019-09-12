Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview

Comedian Sabrina Jalees tells us how to make a baby without "the shortcut"

Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Sabrina Jalees
1
Save

If you’ve seen Sabrina Jalees’ stand-up or listened to her on a podcast in the past two years, then there’s a chance you’ve heard her tell the amazing story of how she and her wife had their son, Wolfie. It’s a tale of surf instructors, back tattoos, and Moana, and it’s one that the comedian is happy to tell time and again. We recently had the opportunity to sit down with Jalees, and she explained why it’s important that she keeps telling the story and how she hopes to help normalize the process of “independent insemination.” She even went the extra mile and walked us through the four steps to making a baby without “the shortcut.” For more on Sabrina Jalees and her wife’s journey, check out her episode of The Comedy Lineup on Netflix.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in comedy

Pete Davidson unloads on "privileged little assholes" during uncomfortable college comedy set
Stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka keeps set going right through an earthquake
Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay are touring together, answering nobody's prayers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement