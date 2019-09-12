If you’ve seen Sabrina Jalees’ stand-up or listened to her on a podcast in the past two years, then there’s a chance you’ve heard her tell the amazing story of how she and her wife had their son, Wolfie. It’s a tale of surf instructors, back tattoos, and Moana, and it’s one that the comedian is happy to tell time and again. We recently had the opportunity to sit down with Jalees, and she explained why it’s important that she keeps telling the story and how she hopes to help normalize the process of “independent insemination.” She even went the extra mile and walked us through the four steps to making a baby without “the shortcut.” For more on Sabrina Jalees and her wife’s journey, check out her episode of The Comedy Lineup on Netflix.

