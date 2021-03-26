Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
PodcastsDial M for Maple

Cheryl blasts off to Chromatica, but the rest of Riverdale is haunted by the past

Marah Eakin
 and Cameron Scheetz
Cheryl Blossom contemplating which Lady Gaga song to perform next
Photo: The CW

Between a long-awaited emotional arc for Kevin Keller and a surprise “Stupid Love” performance by Cheryl Blossom and the River Vixens, it seems this episode of Riverdale was hoping to give they gays everything they want. Unfortunately, “Destroyer” misses the mark—it may have some important things to say about trauma, but the results feel especially bleak, putting Kevin, Betty and company through the ringer once again. Nevertheless, our podcast Dial M For Maple breaks it all down beat by beat to ponder where Riverdale could be taking us for its midseason finale. Also in this episode, hosts Marah and Cameron go gaga for Cheryl’s trip to Chromatica, explain why Betty’s FBI cohort (and ex?) Glen is not to be trusted, and share their theories on the origins of “Lerman Logan.” And, finally, in this week’s Blue & Gold, an update on the Archie-verse’s Who-y “it” couple, and a funny glimpse at the future circa 1990s Archie Comics.

If you’re a Riverdale fan, you’ll definitely want to give Dial M For Maple a listen. You can subscribe here, and can even drop us a review over on Apple Podcasts. As always, we’re taking comments and questions on Twitter, so just hit up @DialMForMaple, and we’ll see it.

