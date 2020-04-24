Photo : Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency ( Getty Images )

Now that we’re all sheltering-in-place, many of us are reacquainting ourselves with the games on our phones we used to only use while waiting in line at the post office or when bored on the bus ride home. How many Words With Friends games or Gardenscapes can one person juggle at once? Now seems like the perfect time to find out.

Apparently sensing our desperation, the geniuses behind the diabolically addictive Candy Crush are now offering—hang on to your thumbs—unlimited games all next week. As players know, when you play Candy Crush, eventually you run out of free games, and have to wait a certain amount of time before your next entry into the Candy Kingdom, lining up matching candies in an infinite lineup of satisfying explosions. But starting next week, according to the press release, “free unlimited lives will be available to players to unlock daily” from 11 A.M. Eastern on Sunday April 26, to 11 A.M. on Sunday, May 3, for the following games: Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga and Pet Rescue Saga. (Good lord, we had no idea that there were so many of these now. Farm Heroes?)

Just imagine the possibilities of unlimited Candy Crush play: How many hours of exploding candies could that possibly lead to? Also, on Thursday, April 30, Candy Crush “will showcase 20 of Candy Crush’s most dedicated fans by featuring a new bespoke level inspired by each player and their favorite game elements for a month.” Hopefully, with all those free games, you’ll be able to reach the mountaintop (or those levels, at least) .

Y’know, some of us, not naming names or anything, had a really hard time quitting Candy Crush in the first place—but this free infinity offer seems like an opportunity to get us hooked again.