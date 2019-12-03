Billy Porter on #GivingTuesday and why it's time to "give zero f's"

Every year, the holiday shopping season officially kicks into high gear the day after Thanksgiving with the door-busting madness of Black Friday. If that weren’t enough, the proliferation of online shopping brought about the advent of Cyber Monday, stretching the nightmare of consumerism through the weekend and bringing it into our homes. As a way to combat the commercialization of the holidays, Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 as an international movement to promote charitable giving at a time of year when many need it most. Today, December 3, the campaign celebrates its eighth year with ambitions to give back more than ever before.

Year over year, Giving Tuesday has grown in scale, with an estimated $400 million donated in 2018 by participants in the United States alone. For 2019, PayPal wants the movement to make an even bigger splash with a little help from fashion-forward actor and activist Billy Porter and a pledge to match donations at 10%. We had the pleasure to sit down with the Pose actor on the eve of Giving Tuesday to discuss how he got involved, his favorite non-traditional ways to give back to the community, and how we can all live a life more like Billy Porter in the year to come.

If you’re interested, visit Giving Tuesday’s page to learn more about the “global generosity movement,” or head to PayPal’s “Give Back” website to learn how you can use their services to make a donation to the charity of your choice. You can watch Billy Porter’s colorful Giving Tuesday announcement video for PayPal below.