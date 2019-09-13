At the Roast Of Alec Baldwin, guests shared what makes them roast-worthy

Alec Baldwin has starred in as many beloved movies and TV shows as he’s appeared in headlines for controversies, feuds, and vulgar family voicemails. And that’s probably what makes him the ideal choice for the latest in Comedy Central’s long line of somewhat-annual Roasts, airing this Sunday, September 15th. The event, which taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles this past weekend, drew an insane roster of roasters including Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, and host Sean Hayes, so we couldn’t refuse an invite to cover the red carpet. There, we spoke to a handful of roasters and guests—including comedian Nikki Glaser , and Drunk History’s Derek Waters—about Alec Baldwin’s legacy and their own most roast-able qualities.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images