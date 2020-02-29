As the gang tries to stay one step ahead, Riverdale leaves no time to grieve

Photo : The CW

After a week away, Riverdale picks up right where it left off, the gang reeling from Jughead’s (apparent) demise (apparently) at the hands of his own girlfriend, Betty Cooper. But “How To Get Away With Murder” leaves little time to grieve their beanie’d pal, as Archie, Veronica, and Betty attempt to cross-reference their stories and cover their own tracks. It’s a lot to take in, so, with Marah out this week, Dial M For Maple had to call in the big guns for a guest host: None other than Cameron’s own mother, Andrea, joins the podcast to dish on the latest Riverdale. The pair shares their mutual distrust over Hermosa and tries to puzzle through some new fan theories about just who is in cahoots with who, exactly. And then, in The Blue & Gold, Cameron and Andrea break down the recent news of Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols’ upcoming show departure, and gush over the cute new puppy in Lili Reinhart’s life.

