The Best Of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

Graphic : Rebecca Fassola

You may already be familiar with the bulk of the new David Sedaris collection, The Best Of Me; with the exception of one new essay, these are pieces you’ve read in magazines, heard on the radio or in live appearances, or own in other volumes. But while The Best Of Me might prove most useful and most tickling to newcomers, for the Sedaris-acquainted, the book zooms out to show the connective tissue that goes beyond the withering wit and the you-can’t-make-this-shit-up-but-you-can-embellish-it anecdotes. It locates and elevates the family saga and the love story that, as the author’s focus shifted from his younger, angrier, more desperate self, wound up inspiring both his funniest and most poignant work. Sedaris built a reputation through a willingness to expose so much of himself to the reader. Here, in the battles with French mice and the inevitable appearance of The Rooster, he gives us his best—as an author, if not always as a person.

Buy on Bookshop.