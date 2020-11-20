Lume Cube Broadcast Lighting Kit

Graphic : Rebecca Fassola

Everyone’s got the friend or family member who just can’t figure out their best lighting for all those online video calls. They’re always in shadows. You’re always looking up their nose. They’re always blurry. You can’t see their eyes because of the glare on their glasses. While there are ring lights a plenty for sale online, Lume Cube’s Broadcast Lighting Kit is a step above. It’s got a full spectrum LED panel set on a ball mount, so that you can bounce it off a wall and adjust the light strength based on the time of your call. The Broadcast Kit comes with a handy tripod that can extend to 30" and is sleek enough to tuck into a purse. If you don’t want the tripod, there’s also a cheaper option that just suction cups on to the back of a laptop.

(It’s a good present for yourself as well—especially if you’re tired of looking at your tired pandemic face over and over on Zoom.)

$129.95, plus free shipping; available on Lume Cube’s website