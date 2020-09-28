Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. So every month, The A.V. Club narrows down the endless options to five of the books we’re most excited about.

Image : Ecco

Picked up in July for a Netflix adaptation by Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington, Rumaan Alam’s third novel is one of the most anticipated books of the fall season. Leave The World Behind follows Amanda and Clay, a white couple from New York City, and their two teenage children as they head out for a stay in a rental house on Long Island. Their vacation is interrupted late one night by Ruth and G.H., the Black couple that owns the house, saying that a blackout has swept the entire city. With no cell service or internet to confirm the story, it’s hard for Amanda and Clay to tell what’s what. The scenario makes for a suspenseful tale of race, class, and family ties during a time of crisis.

Image : Dutton

If the discourse has taught us anything over the last year and change, it’s that there’s always more to say about Game Of Thrones. Just ask James Hibberd, the Entertainment Weekly writer whose obsessive coverage of the horny fantasy series paved the way for his new oral history, Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon. Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss lend their voices to the book, as does just about every major cast member, from Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke to Peter Dinklage and Sophie Turner. Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon boasts more than 50 exclusive interviews that touch on the show’s origins, the train wreck that was the original pilot, and the controversial final episodes. The book also teases the franchise’s next chapter, House Of The Dragon, which will no doubt fascinate (and infuriate) when it debuts in 2022.

Image : Verso

Norwegian multimedia artist Jenny Hval’s 2019 album The Practice Of Love was an organic, intuitive affair that rippled with the gentle rhythms of nature. But that was last year. For her latest work, the novel Girls Against God, Hval plunges up to her elbows in the thick, black, chthonic goo of rebellion and angst, through the quintessentially Scandinavian medium of black metal. The black-metal scene has historically been extremely sexist, but Hval reclaims it for the hateful, nihilistic teenage girls of the world with a decades-spanning tale of cinematic terrorism, political witchcraft, and satanic noise.

Image : Scribner

“‘Is this the casual embrace that marks the fall of world civilization?’” Dialogue doesn’t get much more DeLillo-esque than that, and neither does the catastrophe it refers to. It’s not quite an “airborne toxic event,” but in the American master’s latest work of fiction, Manhattan (and perhaps the entire world) suffers a widespread digital and power outage—no email, no cell phones, no electricity—on Super Bowl Sunday in the year 2022. Publisher Scribner has noted that DeLillo finished The Silence weeks before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but this fictional disaster and its effects—“the mass insomnia of this inconceivable time,” as he puts it—is eerily familiar all the same.

Image : New Directions

Hiroko Oyamada’s The Factory, a novella set on the sprawling campus of a mysterious mega-manufacturer, was one of our favorite books of 2019. This year Oyamada returns with another surreal story wherein the protagonist has trouble trusting their senses. When Asa and her husband move to the country for his job, she’s left with little to do; her friends and family assume she’ll have kids to fill the time. Out for a walk one day, she falls into a hole that seems to have been dug to her exact size, the first of many odd occurrences. What are the black, doglike animals she keeps seeing around? What’s going on with her husband’s constantly smiling grandfather next door? As with Oyamada’s previous novel, The Hole introduces many mysteries, relying heavily on symbolism and suggestion.

