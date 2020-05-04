Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. So every month, The A.V. Club narrows down the endless options to five of the books we’re most excited about.

Samanta Schweblin’s 2019 short story collection, Mouthful Of Birds, immersed readers in a “surrealist delirium.” The Argentinian writer’s new novel looks to be another unusual work of intoxicating speculative fiction, this time centered around technology, surveillance, and loneliness. In Little Eyes, Furby-like toys named kentukis have infiltrated households, stores, and public spaces across the globe. Behind every pair of adorable eyes is a stranger who can watch and listen and trace the whereabouts of each user, offering fun and connection. But this wouldn’t be any kind of science fiction story without bad actors to complicate it, and here the people on the other end of the line create as much danger as they do joy. With Little Eyes, Schweblin crafts an unsettling allegory of digital connectivity and social isolation.

One doesn’t need to be living through one of the worst health crises of the modern age to spark to the “emergency” in the title of Olivia Laing’s new essay collection; there’s plenty of non-pandemic material that fits the description. Funny Weather: Art In An Emergency collects the Crudo author’s arts and culture writing—including artist profiles and appreciations, book reviews, and dispatches from a life spent valuing creativity and justice—all set within the context of Trumpism, Brexit, and climate change. Laing opens each piece with a deceptive ease, alights upon poetic insights, then drifts away. “I barely spoke, and my quietness allowed the world to emerge,” she writes of her time living in the woods of Dorset, England. Likewise, her light touch throughout these essays makes room for some stunning perceptions.

In the first essay of Wayne Koestenbaum’s latest collection, the writer admires another man’s beard in an elevator, who then offers it up for handling. “Do You Want To Touch It?”—both the essay and the question that gives it its name—works as a metaphor for the writer’s curiosity about nearly any topic, and a jumping-off point for deeper considerations about identity, semantics, and his “suggestibility—the capacity to receive suggestions.” The rest of the collection, which ranges in topic from orgasms to Marguerite Duras, shows just how suggestible Koestenbaum is.

Meredith Talusan, a founding editor of Them, makes her debut with a gorgeous coming-of-age and -gender memoir. Fairest follows Talusan’s life as a boy born with albinism in the Philippines, which caused people to treat her with either special preference—as a “sun child”—or as an oddity. Once in the U.S., Talusan was perceived as white by many Americans, and the privilege this sometimes afforded her, alongside her time spent performing drag and studying in the hallowed halls of Harvard, proves to be fertile ground for explorations of race, class, love, and gender.

Book critic Ilana Masad’s debut novel does something of a reverse-take on Jim Jarmusch’s Broken Flowers, in which Bill Murray’s protagonist tracks down a handful of former lovers after discovering he fathered a child with one of them. In All My Mother’s Lovers, 27-year-old Maggie flies home to California after her mother’s death in a car crash to join her withdrawn brother and distraught father for the funeral. There, along with her mother’s will, she finds five letters, all addressed to men she doesn’t know, and decides to set out on a road trip to hand-deliver the missives. As she discovers more about the complicated life of her mother, who did not approve of her daughter’s homosexuality, Maggie uncovers some demons of her own.

