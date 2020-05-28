Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. So every month, The A.V. Club narrows down the endless options to five of the books we’re most excited about.

Brit Bennett follows up her New York Times-bestselling debut, The Mothers, with another years-spanning novel of family, secrets, and life-altering decisions made in one’s youth. The Vignes sisters, the identical twins at the heart of The Vanishing Half, grow up in Louisiana in an intentional community for light-skinned Black residents. Their story diverges (and begins) when the girls run away at 16, and one decides to pass as white, while the other marries “the darkest man she could find.” With this ambitious, heady conceit, The Vanishing Half puts itself in conversation with other passing narratives, while telling a story of family and race in mid-century and present-day America.

It’s no surprise that a book about the making of the Valley Of The Dolls movie is a fun, trashy read. Dolls! Dolls! Dolls! by unabashed Valley fan Stephen Rebello tells a gossipy tale of how 1966’s biggest bestselling book came to the big screen, working its way through a variety of screenwriters and casting options. You’d have to be almost as huge a fan as Rebello to appreciate some of the minutiae, like detailed descriptions of scenes written by Harlan Ellison and Dorothy Kingsley that didn’t make it into the movie. But for those curious about how such a successful property turned into one of the wildest cinematic disasters of all time—and a subsequent cult classic—Dolls! Dolls! Dolls! offers an entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s bumpy creative process.

Bluebeard’s First Wife by Ha Seong-Nan (trans. by Janet Hong, June 16, Open Letter)

Ha Seong-Nan’s stories unfold like folk tales. Their clear, tightly focused problems and the counterintuitive way characters go about solving them leave room for hubris to be punished, for ironies to click into place in their final moments. But, like the book’s title, the premises in the Korean writer’s second collection published in English are often red herrings, as Ha eschews even the kind of “happy” ending that the original Bluebeard story provided for far grimmer conclusions. As with her previous collection, last year’s Flowers Of Mold, in Bluebeard’s First Wife, Ha favors ruin and decay over tidiness, defying narrative expectations and crafting nightmarish visions that spark with dark energy.

My Year Of Rest And Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh’s 2018 novel in which a young woman holes up in her New York City apartment for a year, leaving only for coffee and sedatives, may seem like the most, let’s say, topical choice among the writer’s books to read during a shutdown. But Death In Her Hands, Moshfegh’s latest darkly comedic work, may be just as fitting. The novel is a fast-paced murder-mystery, which begins with the narrator finding a note in the woods: “Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn’t me. Here is her dead body.” Except there’s no body. Across 250 brisk pages, the widowed protagonist investigates the supposed crime in her rural town, and while the stranger’s death is its ostensible subject, the novel soon becomes about one woman’s stark isolation and her quickly loosening grip on reality. Not timely at all!

Decades before going to a packed amusement park posed a guaranteed risk to your health, New Jersey’s Action Park—tagline: “Where you’re the center of the action”—built a reputation in skinned knees, broken bones, and, tragically, a handful of deaths. That legend has only grown in the years since it closed down, urged on by a feature-length documentary, YouTube videos, and the memories of those who braved the pulse-pounding contraptions of Action Park mastermind Eugene Mulvihill. In the wake of a Mental Floss oral history, writer Jake Rossen has teamed with Mulvihill’s son Andy for Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, And The Untold Story Of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park. Part coming-of-age memoir, part dispeller (and confirmer) of myths, the book tells the story of the park through the younger Mulvihill’s eyes, a chronological account of the summers he spent helping his father realize visions like a waterslide that sent riders through a full 360-degree, inverted loop. Whether or not those riders emerged with a full mouth of teeth is another story—one of several told in “You’re not going to believe this” fashion throughout Action Park.

